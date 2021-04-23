Food distribution event set for April 30
ELKHART — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will host a food distribution event from 10 a.m. to noon April 30, at Concord Mall, 3701 S. Main St.
Assorted food items are offered to the public free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged.
The distribution will continue while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One box per household.
Distributions are drive-thru. Those who participate should remain in their vehicle and open their trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading for those who have trunks that cannot be opened from inside the vehicle.
Walk-in Moderna COVID vaccine clinic set for April 30
ELKHART — The Elkhart County Health Department will offer the first shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from 4:30 to 7 p.m. April 30.
The clinic will be at the Concord Event Center, at 3719 S. Main St.
This will be a walk-in clinic, with no appointments necessary. You must be age 18 or older, wear a mask, and take any form of ID, including passport, matriculation card, or a piece of mail with your name and address.
The second dose of the vaccine will be administered from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on June 4.
Elkhart Community Schools to host final town hall before May 4 ballot
ELKHART — Elkhart Community Schools and Stronger Elkhart PAC will host a town hall meeting for ECS residents leading up to the May 4 school funding referendum.
The meeting is set for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Elkhart High School West, 2608 California Road.
ECS Superintendent Steve Thalheimer will answer questions concerning the district, the upcoming referendum and the impacts of the referendum.
Beaman golf scramble planned for June 7
WARSAW — The 29th annual Beaman Home Golf Scramble is set to take place June 7 at Rozella Ford Golf Club.
Team registrations are now being accepted. The entry fee is $400 per four-person team, according to a news release.
Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and the tournament will have a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
The Beaman Home Golf Scramble Committee is also seeking other donations to help support the outing. Hole sponsorships are available for $125 per hole. Companies or individuals can donate items to be used as raffle prizes or to be included in the golfers’ gift bags.
The Beaman Home Golf Scramble brochure, which includes the team registration and sponsorship form, may be requested by calling 574-267-7701. Those interested in participating can also register online at thebeamanhome.com.
The golf scramble raises funds for the operations of Beaman Home’s Emergency Shelter and Outreach services. Anyone who is in an abusive relationship is invited to call Beaman Home’s 24-hour Crisis Hotline toll free at 877-725-9363.
