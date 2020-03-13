This is a list of local cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic. The information was supplied as news releases. Those releases have been abbreviated below. For those wanting to submit a cancellation, send them to news@goshennews.com
Also, links to government and health websites with information about the COVID-19 are listed
LINKS
ELKHART COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT: On Facebook at www.facebook.com/healtheducation.echd, www.elkhartcountyhealth.
INDIANA STATE GOVERNMENT: Maps, mass gathering guidance, outbreak numbers and locations and more — https://www.in.gov/isdh/28470.htm?utm_source=agency-website&utm_medium=&utm_campaign=&utm_term=&utm_content=
INDIANA STATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH: www.isdh.in.gov.
LAGRANGE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT: www.lagrangecountyhealth.com
COLLEGES
• BETHEL COLLEGE: Modified operations are in place.
For traditional students, beginning Friday, March 13 through end of day Tuesday, March 17, all face-to-face classes are cancelled to allow faculty to prepare digital instruction for the next several weeks. On Wednesday, March 18, classes will resume in online format.
For adult and graduate students: All face-to-face classes will convert to an online format, uninterrupted, starting Monday, March 16.
At this time, the plan is to resume face-to-face classes on Tuesday, April 14, following Easter break.
Outdoor sports that are in season will continue as scheduled. Campus activities and events of more than 100 people will be canceled or postponed.
Under modified campus operation, the university food service and residence halls will remain open for students who elect to remain on campus. Faculty and staff will continue to report to work as normal. We will maintain campus operations and strive to support the needs of students, while honoring each student’s decision to do what is best for their situation.
The full statement regarding modified campus operation is online at BethelUniversity.edu/Coronavirus.
• GRACE COLLEGE: Grace College has canceled on-campus classes and temporarily closed residence halls until April 13 in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Classes are canceled through Tuesday, March 17 to prepare for remote instruction. Classes will move to remote delivery beginning Wednesday, March 18.
Grace College will remain open for faculty and staff only. Most special events on campus will be canceled, with individual announcements pending. All Grace College athletic events, including practices, are suspended until April 1.
BUSINESSES, EVENTS AND VENUES
• ELKHART COUNTY 4-H FAIRGROUNDS: All fairground events outside of the 4-H program have been suspended for 30 days, beginning Friday, March 13.
• ELKHART PUBLIC LIBRARY: The Elkhart Public Library will suspend all library-sponsored programs beginning Monday, March 16.
The suspension of library programs has been put in place without an end date, and will be evaluated by administrators weekly. No change has been made in library hours, though administrators have been developing ideas for the community to access materials should public buildings need to close.
GOSHEN CLAY ARTIST GUILD: The Empty Bowl Soup benefit hosted by the Goshen Clay Artists Guild and scheduled for March 28 has been postponed until further notice.
• KOSCIUSKO REMC: The electrical cooperative has suspended its annual meeting, currently scheduled for Friday, March 28 at Christ’s Covenant Church.
KREMC will continue to monitor the situation to determine if the meeting can be rescheduled and held on a later date, and will keep members informed of any additional decisions.
• LERNER THEATER: All events for the month of March at the Lerner have been postponed.
The Price is Right event will be rescheduled for a later date and The Lerner is working with the promoter of the show to reschedule. Communications to ticket-buyers for the Price is Right will be forthcoming.
Ticket-holders for the remaining shows in March will receive communications for those dates in the near future.
• MICHIANA EVENT CENTER: The Wakarusa Ag/Deutz-Fahr NTPA Shipshewana Spring Nationals event scheduled for Friday and Saturday, March 20-21 has been canceled.
The event will not be rescheduled in 2020. As it will not be contested without spectators present, the live-stream broadcast of the event at NTPA.tv has also been canceled. Also called off is the Michiana Farm Show, presented by the MEC and Grogg-Martin Auctioneers and Realty, which will also not be rescheduled in 2020.
Those who purchased tickets for this event from any authorized outlet or live stream access at NTPA.tv, will be given a refund through each ticketing outlet's established process:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.