INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education released the 2022 state graduation rates, with data showing 86.61% of students in the Class of 2022 graduating.
It’s an overall decrease from the 2021 rate of 86.69%, but results also indicate an increase for many minority populations.
Due to differences between federal and state accountability equations and standards, IDOE also released 2022 federal graduation rates, a news release stated. In 2022, Indiana’s federal graduation rate was 85.12%.
State graduation rates for Elkhart County schools for the 21-22 school year are identified as follows: Fairfield Community Schools at 93.55%, Baugo Community Schools at 90%, Concord Community Schools at 87.77%, Middlebury Community Schools at 85.11%, Wa-Nee Community Schools at 91.51%, Elkhart Community Schools at 93.40%, and Goshen Community Schools at 92.33%
Federal graduation rates for Elkhart County schools for the 21-22 school year are identified as follows: Fairfield Community Schools at 93.55%, Baugo Community Schools at 90%, Concord Community Schools at 87.30%, Middlebury Community Schools at 85.11%, Wa-Nee Community Schools at 90.23%, Elkhart Community Schools at 86.70%, and Goshen Community Schools at 86.30%.
Despite an overall slight decrease in rates statewide, many districts saw improve. Concord High School’s 2022 state graduation rate improved to 87.77% from the 2021 rate of 87.0%.
“We are pleased to be above the state average with both the state and federal rate, and will continue our focus on continuous improvement,” said Lisa Kendall, Assistant Superintendent of Educational Programming for the district. “This increase to our graduation rate is a reflection of the measures we put in place in all K-12 classrooms to support student achievement. This January, we will begin implementation of our district’s new five-year strategic plan which will build on our current academic and well-being structures across the district to increase student achievement. The strategic plan focuses on ensuring our students are reading at high levels, elevating their academic experiences through rigorous instruction, and fostering engaging and healthy learning environments.”
Goshen High School also saw an increase from previous years.
"We are pleased to see the results of our hard work with students is paying off," said GHS Principal Cathy DeMeyer. "We are also glad to see that Goshen is among the top schools in the county. Our goal has always been and continues to be to prepare students for careers and college. More students graduating means that more students are ready for college and ready to enter the local job market. More students are graduating through the new Indiana pathways system, which means they are prepared for the local job market with credentials sought by area employers.
"Moving forward, we will continue to support students through the graduation pathways. We will also be emphasizing greater success during freshman year, which is often a make-or-break year for students. Along with this focus on freshmen, we will also look at providing more opportunities for college credit for all GHS students, as this is an area where GHS lags behind the state average."
A press release from the IDOE stated that “the statewide graduation rate held relatively steady as many students are continuing to recover from the academic impacts of pandemic-related learning disruptions,” adding that despite that, there were several noted key areas of success.
Graduation rates statewide for many minority populations increased. Statewide among Black students rates increased from 77.05% in 2021 to 77.52% in 2022; among Hispanic students from 82.66% in 2021 to 83.86% in 2022; and among English Learners from 82.80% in 2021 to 85.60% in 2022. Special education students also saw an increase, from 74.52% in 2021 to 76.39% in 2022, as did an identifier for students receiving free and reduced-price meals; those rates went up from 82.84% in 2021 to 83.74% in 2022.
The non-waiver graduation rate improved from 78.78% in 2021 to 80.58% in 2022. Per Indiana Code, to qualify for a waiver, a student will have been unsuccessful in completing postsecondary-readiness competency requirements by the conclusion of his/her senior year. This includes a student who was in the process of completing a competency at one school that was not offered by the school to which the student transferred; and a student who has attempted to achieve at least three separate postsecondary-readiness competencies.
A spreadsheet with statewide-, corporation- and school-level graduation data, and another with federal rates is posted on the Goshen News webpage.