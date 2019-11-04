GOSHEN — A groundbreaking ceremony took place Monday for Goshen Health’s new patient tower, scheduled to open in early 2022.
Scheduled to feature four floors, the first floor of the patient tower will house the main hospital, the Emergency Department and Goshen Center for Cancer Care, an expanded office and meeting space, a new cafeteria and kitchen, and the Alice A. and Rex Martin Infusion Center. The second floor will consist of critical and oncology care and 26 progressive care-unit beds, including 12 intensive care-unit beds and 10 oncology-unit beds. The third floor will contain Circle of Caring Birthplace and general pediatric medical care, including 26 medical beds, 14 obstetric beds and space for six additional beds in the future.
The fourth floor will be home to post-surgical and general medical care with 18 surgical beds and space for 14 additional beds in the future.
“We are building the future of health care to meet the diverse needs of our growing community,” Goshen Health Foundation President and CEO Randy Christophel said. “Not only will this facility provide tremendous long-term value for our region, it will advance the medical services and care we provide for generations to come.”
Additional features in the patient tower will include large, private patient rooms with space for visitors and medical technology. Demolition of the old wing is slated to commence in mid-December.
”This facility is not for us, it is for all the patients and families in the communities we serve,” Christophel said.
