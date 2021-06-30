Funeral services

SERVICES FRIDAY, JULY 2

Jean Iwankowitsch, 10 a.m., Ligonier Presbyterian Church, Ligonier

Ryan M. Folker, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Norman Yoder, 2:45 p.m., Graveside at Oakridge Cemetery, Goshen

Susan E. Scrogham, 7 p.m., Crystal Valley Missionary, Middlebury

SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 3

Gilbert L. Miller, 9:30 a.m., Ivan Miller residence, 390 2B Road, Nappanee

Major Carl K. Reed, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

V. JoAnn Kehr, 10:30 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 31

Loyal A. Rogers, 1 p.m., Church of the Brethren, New Paris

