SERVICES TODAY
Eleanor Juday, 3 p.m., Haverstock Funeral Home, LaPorte
Jimmie Lee Avery, noon, graveside at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Milford
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Jane M. Nagle, 1 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Marilyn J. Reith, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES THURSDAY
Barbara A. Yoder, 9:30 a.m., Steve Borkholder residence, 7290 C.R. 101, Nappanee
Ada E. Miller, 10 a.m., Fairhaven Mennonite Church, Goshen
Dean L. Neterer, 6 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Carole F. Fiske, 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, New Milford, Pennsylvania
Robert Ebersole, noon, Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen
Cheryl Nusbaum, 5 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
John H. Aschliman, 1 p.m., The Meetinghouse, Greencroft, Goshen
Laura C. Stucky, 10:30 a.m., Grace Lutheran Church, Syracuse
SERVICES
MARCH 14
John William Ott Jr., Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart
