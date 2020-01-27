SERVICES TODAY

Eleanor Juday, 3 p.m., Haverstock Funeral Home, LaPorte

Jimmie Lee Avery, noon, graveside at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Milford

SERVICES WEDNESDAY 

Jane M. Nagle, 1 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Marilyn J. Reith, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES THURSDAY 

Barbara A. Yoder, 9:30 a.m., Steve Borkholder residence, 7290 C.R. 101, Nappanee

Ada E. Miller, 10 a.m., Fairhaven Mennonite Church, Goshen

Dean L. Neterer, 6 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY 

Carole F. Fiske, 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, New Milford, Pennsylvania

Robert Ebersole, noon, Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen

Cheryl Nusbaum, 5 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

John H. Aschliman, 1 p.m., The Meetinghouse, Greencroft, Goshen

Laura C. Stucky, 10:30 a.m., Grace Lutheran Church, Syracuse

SERVICES

MARCH 14

John William Ott Jr., Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart

