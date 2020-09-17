SERVICES THURSDAY

Esther Schwartz, 9:30 a.m., family residence at 8099 N. 800 West, Etna Green

Duaine Noble, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

Harold R. Wakefield, 10 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Edward L. Miller, 11 a.m., New Paris Church of the Brethren, New Paris

Wilma J. Markle, 11 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Middlebury

Doris A. Oakes, noon, Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart

Charity L. Johnson, 2 p.m., Blanche Lake Park, Grant, MI

SERVICES SUNDAY

Waneta M. Miller, 1:30 p.m., graveside service, Shore Cemetery, Shipshewana; followed by 2 p.m. memorial service, Shore Church, Shipshewana

SERVICES SATURDAY

Ann K. Watson Singer Gibson, 1 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

