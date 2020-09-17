SERVICES THURSDAY
Esther Schwartz, 9:30 a.m., family residence at 8099 N. 800 West, Etna Green
Duaine Noble, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES FRIDAY
Harold R. Wakefield, 10 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Edward L. Miller, 11 a.m., New Paris Church of the Brethren, New Paris
Wilma J. Markle, 11 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Middlebury
Doris A. Oakes, noon, Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart
Charity L. Johnson, 2 p.m., Blanche Lake Park, Grant, MI
SERVICES SUNDAY
Waneta M. Miller, 1:30 p.m., graveside service, Shore Cemetery, Shipshewana; followed by 2 p.m. memorial service, Shore Church, Shipshewana
Ann K. Watson Singer Gibson, 1 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
