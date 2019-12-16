SERVICES TODAY

Caroline L. Smith, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES TUESDAY

Priscilla E. (LeCount) Juday Garner, 12 p.m., Calvary United Methodist Church, Syracuse

Mary N. Mullett, 9:30 a.m., Marlin Yoder residence, 5305 S. 1200 West, Millersburg

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Nancy Brumbaugh Varnado, 10 a.m., graveside at Milford Cemetery

Joanne Margaret Blosser, 11 a.m., St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, Elkhart

SERVICES THURSDAY

Opal Grace Vance, 10:30 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

Penny Stroud, celebration of life, 7 p.m., Greene Road Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Connie Lou Wheeler, celebration of life, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Willows Community Building, 400 Willows Way, Goshen

