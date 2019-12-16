SERVICES TODAY
Caroline L. Smith, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES TUESDAY
Priscilla E. (LeCount) Juday Garner, 12 p.m., Calvary United Methodist Church, Syracuse
Mary N. Mullett, 9:30 a.m., Marlin Yoder residence, 5305 S. 1200 West, Millersburg
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Nancy Brumbaugh Varnado, 10 a.m., graveside at Milford Cemetery
Joanne Margaret Blosser, 11 a.m., St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, Elkhart
SERVICES THURSDAY
Opal Grace Vance, 10:30 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES FRIDAY
Penny Stroud, celebration of life, 7 p.m., Greene Road Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Connie Lou Wheeler, celebration of life, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Willows Community Building, 400 Willows Way, Goshen
