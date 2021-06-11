FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES FRIDAY, JUNE 11

Lydia N. Hostetler, 9:30 a.m., Paul Nisley residence, 3175 W. 350 S., Topeka

Eli L. Knepp, 10 a.m., Maple Grove Church, Topeka

Dennis L. Yocum, 4 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, JUNE 12

Joseph J. Dervin, 1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Goshen

Freddie T. Powell, 1 p.m., Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse

Edgar J. Metzler, 1 p.m., Memorial Service on Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/9995275153

SERVICES SUNDAY, JUNE 20

Sara E. Yoder VonGunten, 1 p.m., Walnut Hill Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 3

Major Carl K. Reed, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 31

Loyal A. Rogers, 1 p.m., Church of the Brethren, New Paris

