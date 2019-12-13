SERVICES TODAY
Leroy D. Hochstetler, 9:30 a.m., Daryl Yoder residence, 1586 E. 3rd Road, Bremen
S. Jeannice Hapner, 2:30 p.m., McKee Mortuary, North Manchester
SERVICES MONDAY
Caroline L. Smith, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES TUESDAY
Priscilla E. (LeCount) Juday Garner, 12 p.m., Calvary United Methodist Church, Syracuse
SERVICES FRIDAY
Penny Stroud, celebration of life, 7 p.m., Greene Road Church, Goshen
SERVICES DEC. 21
Connie Lou Wheeler, celebration of life, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Willows Community Building, 400 Willows Way, Goshen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.