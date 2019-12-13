SERVICES TODAY

Leroy D. Hochstetler, 9:30 a.m., Daryl Yoder residence, 1586 E. 3rd Road, Bremen

S. Jeannice Hapner, 2:30 p.m., McKee Mortuary, North Manchester

SERVICES MONDAY

Caroline L. Smith, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES TUESDAY

Priscilla E. (LeCount) Juday Garner, 12 p.m., Calvary United Methodist Church, Syracuse

SERVICES FRIDAY

Penny Stroud, celebration of life, 7 p.m., Greene Road Church, Goshen

SERVICES DEC. 21

Connie Lou Wheeler, celebration of life, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Willows Community Building, 400 Willows Way, Goshen

