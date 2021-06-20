FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES MONDAY, JUNE 21
Taylor Chapman-Reyes, 2 p.m., Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse
Beverly L. Fisher-Yoder, 4 p.m., Rock Run Church of the Brethren, Goshen
SERVICES TUESDAY, JUNE 22
Judith A. Reed, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY, JUNE 26Wanda M. Yoder, 11 a.m., North Goshen Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 3
Major Carl K. Reed, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 31
Loyal A. Rogers, 1 p.m., Church of the Brethren, New Paris
