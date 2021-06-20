FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES MONDAY, JUNE 21

Taylor Chapman-Reyes, 2 p.m., Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse

Beverly L. Fisher-Yoder, 4 p.m., Rock Run Church of the Brethren, Goshen

SERVICES TUESDAY, JUNE 22

Judith A. Reed, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, JUNE 26Wanda M. Yoder, 11 a.m., North Goshen Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 3

Major Carl K. Reed, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 31

Loyal A. Rogers, 1 p.m., Church of the Brethren, New Paris

