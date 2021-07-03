FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY
Gilbert L. Miller, 9:30 a.m., Ivan Miller residence, 390 2B Road, Nappanee
Major Carl K. Reed, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
V. JoAnn Kehr, 10:30 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Diana S. Bays, 1 p.m., New Life Church, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY, JULY 4
Alton E. Bontrager, 9:30 a.m., Family residence, 13556 CR 22, Middlebury
SERVICES THURSDAY, JULY 8
Daniel F. Chupp, 7 p.m., First Church of God, Nappanee
SERVICES FRIDAY, JULY 9
Mary M. Moore, 11 a.m., Fruip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange
SERVICES MONDAY, JULY 12
Helen Murray Free, 4 p.m., Wellfield Botanical Gardens, Elkhart
SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 31
Loyal A. Rogers, 1 p.m., Church of the Brethren, New Paris
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.