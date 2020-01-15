SERVICES TODAY

Vernon L. Campbell, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

Raymond L. Jaggers, 1 p.m., General Baptist Church, Benton Harbor, Michigan

Irma I. Geaugh, 3 p.m., Benton Mennonite Church, Goshen

Marsha L. Lamb, 6 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Mary Alspaugh Bontrager, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Jimmy C. Lambdin, 2 p.m., Harp Funeral Home Chapel, Jellico, Tennessee

Ora D. Weirich, 2 p.m., River of Life Community Church, Elkhart

Neva J. (Stickel) Drudge, 2 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Wakarusa

Thelma Mae Harley, 4 p.m., North Goshen Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY

Howard L. Good, 2-6 p.m., Tri Lakes Community Church, Bristol

SERVICES MONDAY

Shelly A. Guard, 11 a.m., Mishler Funeral Home, Bremen

