SERVICES TODAY
Vernon L. Campbell, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES FRIDAY
Raymond L. Jaggers, 1 p.m., General Baptist Church, Benton Harbor, Michigan
Irma I. Geaugh, 3 p.m., Benton Mennonite Church, Goshen
Marsha L. Lamb, 6 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Mary Alspaugh Bontrager, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Jimmy C. Lambdin, 2 p.m., Harp Funeral Home Chapel, Jellico, Tennessee
Ora D. Weirich, 2 p.m., River of Life Community Church, Elkhart
Neva J. (Stickel) Drudge, 2 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Wakarusa
Thelma Mae Harley, 4 p.m., North Goshen Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY
Howard L. Good, 2-6 p.m., Tri Lakes Community Church, Bristol
SERVICES MONDAY
Shelly A. Guard, 11 a.m., Mishler Funeral Home, Bremen
