SERVICES SATURDAY
Kirby L. Whitehead, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Lena H. Martin, 10 a.m., Fairhaven Mennonite Church, Goshen
Wilma F. Lehman, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Goldie A. Hooley, 11 a.m., Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange
Rosemary Fry, 4:30 p.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen
Donald D. Reber, 10:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Delbert H. Schmucker, 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Middlebury
Richard K. Gaskill, noon, DAV Chapter 15, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY
Clara N. Miller, 9:30 a.m., Joseph Wengerd residence, 2260 S. 300 East, LaGrange
Bettie A. Mabie, 2 p.m., St. Mark Missionary Church, Mishawaka
SERVICES TUESDAY
Larry W. Otto, 10 a.m., Fair Haven Church, Goshen
Caroll L. Vosteen, 11 a.m., Beulah Missionary Church, Elkhart
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.