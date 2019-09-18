SERVICES THURSDAY 

Annabelle Cripe, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

Donna B. Yoder, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Sharron P. Griffin Broyles, 6 p.m., MacDonald Funeral Home, Tampa, Florida

SERVICES SATURDAY

Wilbur R. Lambright, 9:30 a.m., family residence, 0635 N. 1000 West, Shipshewana

Nelson L. Miller, 10 a.m., Hillcrest United Methodist Church, Elkhart

Della “Gerry” Rodman, 12 p.m., Eastlund Funeral Home, Syracuse

Barbara J. Lainez, 3 p.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee

SERVICES SUNDAY 

Moses A. Beachy, 4:30 p.m., East Goshen Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES MONDAY 

Thelma E. Horner, 11 a.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen

Henry “Harry” Polderman, 2 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

SERVICES SEPT. 28

Donald D. Reber, 10:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Delbert H. Schmucker, 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Middlebury

Richard K. Gaskill, 12 p.m., D.A.V. #15, Goshen

SERVICES SEPT. 29

Bettie A. Mabie, 2 p.m., St. Mark Missionary Church, Mishawaka

