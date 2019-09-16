SERVICES ToDAY
Patricia J. Rider, 10 a.m., graveside, Violett Cemetery, Goshen
Geneva M. Shetler, 11 a.m., First Mennonite Church, Bluffton, Ohio
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Dale J. Walterhouse, 10:30 a.m., California Road Missionary Church, Elkhart
Dean G. Slagel, noon, Hubbard Hill Living Wisdom Community, Elkhart
SERVICES SEPT. 28
Donald D. Reber, 10:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Delbert H. Schmucker, 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Middlebury
Richard K. Gaskill, noon, DAV #15, Goshen
