SERVICES ToDAY

Patricia J. Rider, 10 a.m., graveside, Violett Cemetery, Goshen

Geneva M. Shetler, 11 a.m., First Mennonite Church, Bluffton, Ohio

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Dale J. Walterhouse, 10:30 a.m., California Road Missionary Church, Elkhart

Dean G. Slagel, noon, Hubbard Hill Living Wisdom Community, Elkhart

SERVICES SEPT. 28

Donald D. Reber, 10:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Delbert H. Schmucker, 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Middlebury

Richard K. Gaskill, noon, DAV #15, Goshen

