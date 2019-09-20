SERVICES SATURDAY
Wilbur R. Lambright, 9:30 a.m., family residence, 0635 N. 1000 West, Shipshewana
Nelson L. Miller, 10 a.m., Hillcrest United Methodist Church, Elkhart
Della “Gerry” Rodman, 12 p.m., Eastlund Funeral Home, Syracuse
Barbara J. Lainez, 3 p.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee
SERVICES SUNDAY
Moses A. Beachy, 4:30 p.m., East Goshen Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES MONDAY
Mary W. Eicher, 2 p.m., North Leo Mennonite Church, Leo
Florence H. “Helen” Vanlaningham, 3 p.m., Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse
Thelma E. Horner, 11 a.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen
Henry “Harry” Polderman, 2 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
SERVICES SEPT. 28
Rosemary Fry, 4:30 p.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen
Donald D. Reber, 10:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Delbert H. Schmucker, 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Middlebury
Richard K. Gaskill, 12 p.m., D.A.V. #15, Goshen
SERVICES SEPT. 29
Bettie A. Mabie, 2 p.m., St. Mark Missionary Church, Mishawaka
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.