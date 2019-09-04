SERVICES TODAY

Kennard L. Martin, 10 a.m., Harvest Community Church, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

Tammy R. McClish, 4 p.m., Reith-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

C. Eleanor Lantz, 10:30 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Judith Ford, noon, First United Methodist Church, Birmingham, Michigan.

Otto Lech, 11 a.m.–2:30 p.m., Ox Bow County Park, Haus Shelter, Goshen

Allan J. Ludwig, 11 a.m., St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, Bristol

SERVICES SATURDAY

Richard E. Cox, 11 a.m., graveside, Grace Lawn Cemetery, Middlebury

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags