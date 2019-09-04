TOPEKA [mdash] Freeman M. Lambright, 75, of Topeka, passed away peacefully at his residence, while surrounded by his family, at 7:08 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born Aug. 20, 1944, in LaGrange County to Milton J. and Anna M. (Hochstetler) Lambri…