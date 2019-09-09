SERVICES TODAY
Doris (Metzler) Smelter, 10:30 a.m., Yellowcreek Mennonite Church, Goshen
Ada L. Bontrager, 9:30 a.m., Lonnie Lambright residence, 1910 N. 1150 West, Middlebury
Matthew D. Schwartz, 2 p.m., Jason Schwartz residence, 14564 CR 36, Goshen
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Althea G. Haifley, 2 p.m., Mishler-Eastlund Funeral Home, Milford
Connie Lee Lortie, 11 a.m., Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Albion
SERVICES THURSDAY
John Shoup, 10:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Middlebury
Phyllis L. Fackler, 11 a.m., Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse
Melvin Bledsoe Jr., 6 p.m., Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Goshen
SERVICES FRIDAY
Katherine Eash, 9:30 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Leo P. Fawley, 11 a.m., Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, Elkhart
Kathleen Devine, 11 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Ervin M. Miller, 10 a.m., Sunnyside Mennonite Church, Elkhart
Margo D. Varner, 1 p.m., LaGrange First United Methodist Church, LaGrange
David A. McComas, 1:30 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
