SERVICES TODAY

Doris (Metzler) Smelter, 10:30 a.m., Yellowcreek Mennonite Church, Goshen

Ada L. Bontrager, 9:30 a.m., Lonnie Lambright residence, 1910 N. 1150 West, Middlebury

Matthew D. Schwartz, 2 p.m., Jason Schwartz residence, 14564 CR 36, Goshen

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Althea G. Haifley, 2 p.m., Mishler-Eastlund Funeral Home, Milford

Connie Lee Lortie, 11 a.m., Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Albion

SERVICES THURSDAY

John Shoup, 10:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Middlebury

Phyllis L. Fackler, 11 a.m., Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse

Melvin Bledsoe Jr., 6 p.m., Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

Katherine Eash, 9:30 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Leo P. Fawley, 11 a.m., Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, Elkhart

Kathleen Devine, 11 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Ervin M. Miller, 10 a.m., Sunnyside Mennonite Church, Elkhart

Margo D. Varner, 1 p.m., LaGrange First United Methodist Church, LaGrange

David A. McComas, 1:30 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags