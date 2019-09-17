SERVICES TODAY

Dale J. Walterhouse, 10:30 a.m., California Road Missionary Church, Elkhart

Dean G. Slagel, 12 p.m., Hubbard Hill Living Wisdom Community, Elkhart

SERVICES THURSDAY

Annabelle Cripe, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

Donna B. Yoder, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Sharron P. Griffin Broyles, 6 p.m., MacDonald Funeral Home, Tampa, Florida

SERVICES SATURDAY Barbara J. Lainez, 3 p.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee

Donald D. Reber, 10:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Delbert H. Schmucker, 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Middlebury

Richard K. Gaskill, 12 p.m., D.A.V. #15, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY

Bettie A. Mabie, 2 p.m., St. Mark Missionary Church, Mishawaka

Moses A. Beachy, 4:30 p.m., East Goshen Mennonite Church, Goshen

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you