SERVICES TODAY
Dale J. Walterhouse, 10:30 a.m., California Road Missionary Church, Elkhart
Dean G. Slagel, 12 p.m., Hubbard Hill Living Wisdom Community, Elkhart
SERVICES THURSDAY
Annabelle Cripe, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES FRIDAY
Donna B. Yoder, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Sharron P. Griffin Broyles, 6 p.m., MacDonald Funeral Home, Tampa, Florida
SERVICES SATURDAY Barbara J. Lainez, 3 p.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee
Donald D. Reber, 10:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Delbert H. Schmucker, 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Middlebury
Richard K. Gaskill, 12 p.m., D.A.V. #15, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY
Bettie A. Mabie, 2 p.m., St. Mark Missionary Church, Mishawaka
Moses A. Beachy, 4:30 p.m., East Goshen Mennonite Church, Goshen
