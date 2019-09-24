SERVICES toDAY

Dean and Dorothy Slagel, 12:45 p.m., graveside, West Goshen Cemetery

SERVICES THURSDAY

Amy L. Miller, 9:30 a.m., Delbert Helmuth residence, 70388 West County Line Road, Nappanee

Kathleen Seely, 10 a.m., Zion Community Church, Millersburg

Omar E. Lantz, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

Phyllis J. Hall, 10 a.m., graveside, Violett Cemetery, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Lena H. Martin, 10 a.m., Fairhaven Mennonite Church, Goshen

Wilma F. Lehman, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Goldie A. Hooley, 11 a.m., Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange

Rosemary Fry, 4:30 p.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen

Donald D. Reber, 10:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Delbert H. Schmucker, 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Middlebury

Richard K. Gaskill, 12 p.m., D.A.V. #15, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY

Bettie A. Mabie, 2 p.m., St. Mark Missionary Church, Mishawaka

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you