SERVICES toDAY
Dean and Dorothy Slagel, 12:45 p.m., graveside, West Goshen Cemetery
SERVICES THURSDAY
Amy L. Miller, 9:30 a.m., Delbert Helmuth residence, 70388 West County Line Road, Nappanee
Kathleen Seely, 10 a.m., Zion Community Church, Millersburg
Omar E. Lantz, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES FRIDAY
Phyllis J. Hall, 10 a.m., graveside, Violett Cemetery, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Lena H. Martin, 10 a.m., Fairhaven Mennonite Church, Goshen
Wilma F. Lehman, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Goldie A. Hooley, 11 a.m., Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange
Rosemary Fry, 4:30 p.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen
Donald D. Reber, 10:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Delbert H. Schmucker, 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Middlebury
Richard K. Gaskill, 12 p.m., D.A.V. #15, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY
Bettie A. Mabie, 2 p.m., St. Mark Missionary Church, Mishawaka
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.