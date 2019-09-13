SERVICES TODAY
Ervin M. Miller, 10 a.m., Sunnyside Mennonite Church, Elkhart
Jon “Ron Stryker” Schuyler Michel, II, 11 a.m., Cross Roads Community Church, Goshen
Margo D. Varner, 1 p.m., LaGrange First United Methodist Church, LaGrange
David A. McComas, 1:30 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Rebecca “Becky” R. Eickhoff, 3 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY
Gladys M. (Yoder) Ringo, 2 p.m., Shore Mennonite Church, Shipshewana
Linda Crissman, 4 p.m., Randall & Roberts Funeral Center, Noblesville
SERVICES MONDAY
Linda R. Hall, noon, Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES TUESDAY
Patricia J. Rider, 10 a.m., graveside, Violett Cemetery, Goshen
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Dale J. Walterhouse, 10:30 a.m., California Road Missionary Church, Elkhart
