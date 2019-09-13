SERVICES TODAY

Ervin M. Miller, 10 a.m., Sunnyside Mennonite Church, Elkhart

Jon “Ron Stryker” Schuyler Michel, II, 11 a.m., Cross Roads Community Church, Goshen

Margo D. Varner, 1 p.m., LaGrange First United Methodist Church, LaGrange

David A. McComas, 1:30 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Rebecca “Becky” R. Eickhoff, 3 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY

Gladys M. (Yoder) Ringo, 2 p.m., Shore Mennonite Church, Shipshewana

Linda Crissman, 4 p.m., Randall & Roberts Funeral Center, Noblesville

SERVICES MONDAY

Linda R. Hall, noon, Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES TUESDAY

Patricia J. Rider, 10 a.m., graveside, Violett Cemetery, Goshen

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Dale J. Walterhouse, 10:30 a.m., California Road Missionary Church, Elkhart

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you