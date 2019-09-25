SERVICES THURSDAY

Amy L. Miller, 9:30 a.m., Delbert Helmuth residence, 70388 West County Line Road, Nappanee

Kathleen Seely, 10 a.m., Zion Community Church, Millersburg

Omar E. Lantz, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY 

Phyllis J. Hall, 10 a.m., graveside, Violett Cemetery, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY 

Kirby L. Whitehead, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Lena H. Martin, 10 a.m., Fairhaven Mennonite Church, Goshen

Wilma F. Lehman, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Goldie A. Hooley, 11 a.m., Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange

Rosemary Fry, 4:30 p.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen

Donald D. Reber, 10:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Delbert H. Schmucker, 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Middlebury

Richard K. Gaskill, 12 p.m., D.A.V. #15, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY

Bettie A. Mabie, 2 p.m., St. Mark Missionary Church, Mishawaka

SERVICES TUESDAY

Larry W. Otto, 10 a.m., Fair Haven Church, Goshen

