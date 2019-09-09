SERVICES TODAY
Rosemary Yoder, 9:30 a.m., Larry Yoder residence, 4360 N. 500 West, Shipshewana
Mabel A. Nisley, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Francis D. Miller, 10 a.m., Pleasant View Church, Goshen
Alberta M. Christophel, 11 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Wakarusa
SERVICES TUESDAY Doris (Metzler) Smelter, 10:30 a.m., Yellowcreek Mennonite Church, Goshen
Ada L. Bontrager, 9:30 a.m., Lonnie Lambright residence, 1910 N. 1150 West, Middlebury
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Althea G. Haifley, 2 p.m., Mishler-Eastlund Funeral Home, Milford
Connie Lee Lortie, 11 a.m., Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Albion
SERVICES THURSDAY
John Shoup, 10:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Middlebury
SERVICES SATURDAY
Ervin M. Miller, 10 a.m., Sunnyside Mennonite Church, Elkhart
Margo D. Varner, 1 p.m., LaGrange First United Methodist Church, LaGrange
