SERVICES TODAY

Rosemary Yoder, 9:30 a.m., Larry Yoder residence, 4360 N. 500 West, Shipshewana

Mabel A. Nisley, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Francis D. Miller, 10 a.m., Pleasant View Church, Goshen

Alberta M. Christophel, 11 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Wakarusa

SERVICES TUESDAY Doris (Metzler) Smelter, 10:30 a.m., Yellowcreek Mennonite Church, Goshen

Ada L. Bontrager, 9:30 a.m., Lonnie Lambright residence, 1910 N. 1150 West, Middlebury

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Althea G. Haifley, 2 p.m., Mishler-Eastlund Funeral Home, Milford

Connie Lee Lortie, 11 a.m., Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Albion

SERVICES THURSDAY

John Shoup, 10:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Middlebury

SERVICES SATURDAY

Ervin M. Miller, 10 a.m., Sunnyside Mennonite Church, Elkhart

Margo D. Varner, 1 p.m., LaGrange First United Methodist Church, LaGrange

