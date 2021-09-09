FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Ellis Bontrager, 11 a.m., Bonneyville Mennonite Church, Bristol

Erma Nissley, 11 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee

SERVICES FRIDAY

Mabel V. Brunk, 11:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Owen R. Troyer, 10 a.m., Brenneman Memorial Missionary Church, Goshen

Stephen B. McCann, 1 p.m., Maplecrest Country Club, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, SEPT. 18

Karen J. Bontrager, 10 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee

