SERVICES FRIDAY
Patricia J. “Pat” Middaugh, 10 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder, Nappanee
SERVICES SATURDAY
Mabel Hostetler, 2 p.m., graveside at Shore Cemetery, Shipshewana
Arthur Dean, 10 a.m., Sugar Grove Church, Goshen
Linda Swank, 10 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
Rhonda S. Drummond, 1-4 p.m., Chiddister Pavillion at Fidler’s Pond, Goshen
Esther Weddle, 1-4 p.m., Life Center, Goshen
SERVICES SEPT. 19
Doris A. Oakes, noon, Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart
