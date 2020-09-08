SERVICES FRIDAY 

Patricia J. “Pat” Middaugh, 10 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder, Nappanee

SERVICES SATURDAY 

Mabel Hostetler, 2 p.m., graveside at Shore Cemetery, Shipshewana

Arthur Dean, 10 a.m., Sugar Grove Church, Goshen

Linda Swank, 10 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

Rhonda S. Drummond, 1-4 p.m., Chiddister Pavillion at Fidler’s Pond, Goshen

Esther Weddle, 1-4 p.m., Life Center, Goshen

SERVICES SEPT. 19

Doris A. Oakes, noon, Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart

