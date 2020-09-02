SERVICES TODAY
Merle David Graybill, 10:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES FRIDAY
Michael Jon Conrad, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret-Lienhart Funeral Home, Wakarusa
Rita Netherly, 5 p.m., Eastlund Funeral Home, Syracuse
SERVICES SATURDAY
Amos R. Stutzman, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SEPT. 12
Arthur Dean, 10 a.m., Sugar Grove Church, Goshen
Esther Weddle, 1-4 p.m., Life Center, Goshen
SERVICES SEPT. 19
Doris A. Oakes, noon, Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart
