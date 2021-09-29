FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Verna M. Zimmerman, 10 a.m., Yellow Creek Wisler Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES THURSDAY

Amanda E. Miller, 9:30 a.m., Vernon Bontrager residence, 9180 W. 100 S., Shipshewana

Darrell A. Kauffman, 11 a.m., Pleasant View Church, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

Calvin Borntrager, 10:30 a.m., Townline Mennonie Church, Shipshewana

Nancy A. Parcell, 10:30 a.m., Holdeman Mennonite Church, Wakarusa

Jesse C. Trammell, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Marion K. Yoder, 11 a.m., Berkey Avenue Mennonite Fellowship, Goshen

Aloma M. Scott, 2:30 p.m., Dunlap United Methodist Church, Elkhart

SERVICES SUNDAY, OCT. 10

Jan H. LaRue, 2 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, Goshen

