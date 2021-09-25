FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Bruce A. Jones, 9:30 a.m., Sugar Grove Church, Goshen

Calvin H. Yoder, 9:30 a.m., Danny Yoder residence, 9755 W. 600 S., Topeka

Denzil L. Miller, Sr., 11 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee

Robert K. Richardson, 11 a.m., St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, Bristol

SERVICES SUNDAY

Lovina Fredrickson, 2:30 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Arden D. Stutzman, 3 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

SERVICES MONDAY

Beth A. Beard, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES THURSDAY

Darrell A. Kauffman, 11 a.m., Pleasant View Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, OCT. 2

Aloma M. Scott, 2:30 p.m., Dunlap United Methodist Church, Elkhart

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you