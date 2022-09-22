Funeral Services

SERVICES TODAY

Delilah Yoder, 10 a.m., Plainview Mennonite Church, Hutchinson, Kan.

SERVICES SATURDAY

Martha L. (Yoder) Miller, 11 a.m., Toledo Mennonite Church, Toledo, Ohio

Eli J. Schwartz, 11 a.m., Sarasota Community Church, Sarasota, Fla.

Lybie M. Miller, 1 p.m., Stones Hill Community Church, Ligonier

Stanford E. Peachey, 1 p.m., Benton River Preserve, Goshen

Dorothy and Warren Leback, 2:30 p.m., interment of ashes, New Paris Cemetery

David E. Chase, 3 p.m., College Green Club House, Goshen

Cynthia J. Sharp, 3 p.m., Essenhaus Inn and Conference Center, Middlebury

SERVICES SUNDAY

Charles E. Franks, 2 p.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES THURSDAY, SEPT. 29

Farrel Biller, 4 p.m., Graveside at South Union Cemetery, Nappanee

