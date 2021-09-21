FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES THURSDAY

Ruby M. Stutzman, 9:30 a.m., Family residence, 7065 W. 1000 N., Nappanee

Rolando Cazares Martinez, 4 p.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAYBruce A. Jones, 9:30 a.m., Sugar Grove Church, Goshen

Denzil L. Miller, Sr., 11 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee

SERVICES MONDAY

Beth A. Beard, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, OCT. 2

Aloma M. Scott, 2:30 p.m., Dunlap United Methodist Church, Elkhart

