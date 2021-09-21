SERVICES THURSDAY
Ruby M. Stutzman, 9:30 a.m., Family residence, 7065 W. 1000 N., Nappanee
Rolando Cazares Martinez, 4 p.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAYBruce A. Jones, 9:30 a.m., Sugar Grove Church, Goshen
Denzil L. Miller, Sr., 11 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee
SERVICES MONDAY
Beth A. Beard, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY, OCT. 2
Aloma M. Scott, 2:30 p.m., Dunlap United Methodist Church, Elkhart
