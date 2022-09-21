Funeral Services

SERVICES TODAY

Delilah Yoder, 10 a.m., Plainview Mennonite Church, Hutchinson, KS

SERVICES SATURDAY

Martha L. (Yoder) Miller, 11 a.m., Toledo Mennonite Church, Toledo, Ohio

Lybie M. Miller, 1 p.m., Stone’s Hill Community Church, Ligonier

Stanford E. Peachey, 1 p.m., Benton River Preserve, Goshen

Dorothy and Warren Leback, 2:30 p.m., interment of ashes, New Paris Cemetery

David E. Chase, 3 p.m., College Green Club House, Goshen

Cynthia J. Sharp, 3 p.m., Essenhaus Inn and Conference Center, Middlebury

SERVICES SUNDAY

Charles E. Franks, 2 p.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES OCT. 2

Rita Burkholder Greger, 3 p.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES OCT. 15

Ina R. Breckbill, 11 a.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen

Joy M. Buschert, 4 p.m., memorial service, Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES OCT. 29

Robert W. Rumsey, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you