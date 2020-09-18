SERVICES TODAY

Richard Thomas Suntulli, 11 a.m., Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Carmel, Pennsylvania

Edward L. Miller, 11 a.m., New Paris Church of the Brethren, New Paris

Wilma J. Markle, 11 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Middlebury

Doris A. Oakes, noon, Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart

Charity L. Johnson, 2 p.m., Blanche Lake Park, Grant, Michigan

SERVICES SUNDAY 

Waneta M. Miller, 1:30 p.m., graveside service, Shore Cemetery, Shipshewana; followed by 2 p.m. memorial service, Shore Church, Shipshewana

SERVICES MONDAY

Arthur Epert, 11 a.m., Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier

SERVICES SEPT. 26

Ann K. Watson Singer Gibson, 1 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

