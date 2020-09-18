SERVICES TODAY
Richard Thomas Suntulli, 11 a.m., Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Carmel, Pennsylvania
Edward L. Miller, 11 a.m., New Paris Church of the Brethren, New Paris
Wilma J. Markle, 11 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Middlebury
Doris A. Oakes, noon, Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart
Charity L. Johnson, 2 p.m., Blanche Lake Park, Grant, Michigan
SERVICES SUNDAY
Waneta M. Miller, 1:30 p.m., graveside service, Shore Cemetery, Shipshewana; followed by 2 p.m. memorial service, Shore Church, Shipshewana
SERVICES MONDAY
Arthur Epert, 11 a.m., Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier
SERVICES SEPT. 26
Ann K. Watson Singer Gibson, 1 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.