Funeral services

SERVICES TODAY

Phyllis A. Hershberger, 10 a.m., Middlebury Community Church of the Nazarene, Middlebury

Mary L. Martin, 10 a.m., Living Word Community Church, Greencastle, PA

SERVICES TUESDAY

Ruth L. Leatherman, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Douglas K. Graff, 1 p.m., VFW Post 2749, Kendallville

Gerald D. Hile, 2:30 p.m., Cicero Seventh-day Adventist Church, Cicero, IN

SERVICES SUNDAY

Carol Joan Petersen, 5 p.m., McCoy Memorial Baptist Church, Elkhart

SERVICES SATURDAY, SEPT. 30

John Jones, Jr., 10:30 a.m., First Baptist Church of Elkhart, Bristol

Eli Stoltzfus, 1 p.m., Koinonia Room at College Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, OCT. 14

Joyce Ellen Graber, 11 a.m., Lockport Mennonite Church, Stryker, Ohio

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you