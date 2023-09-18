SERVICES TODAY
Phyllis A. Hershberger, 10 a.m., Middlebury Community Church of the Nazarene, Middlebury
Mary L. Martin, 10 a.m., Living Word Community Church, Greencastle, PA
SERVICES TUESDAY
Ruth L. Leatherman, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Douglas K. Graff, 1 p.m., VFW Post 2749, Kendallville
Gerald D. Hile, 2:30 p.m., Cicero Seventh-day Adventist Church, Cicero, IN
SERVICES SUNDAY
Carol Joan Petersen, 5 p.m., McCoy Memorial Baptist Church, Elkhart
SERVICES SATURDAY, SEPT. 30
John Jones, Jr., 10:30 a.m., First Baptist Church of Elkhart, Bristol
Eli Stoltzfus, 1 p.m., Koinonia Room at College Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY, OCT. 14
Joyce Ellen Graber, 11 a.m., Lockport Mennonite Church, Stryker, Ohio