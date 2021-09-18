FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Robert E. Henke, 9:30 a.m., Sugar Grove Church, Goshen

Karen J. Bontrager, 10 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee

Michael E. Kettlebar, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Ekkehard G. Lichti, 11:30 a.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY

John D. Lehman, 9:30 a.m., Larry Lehman residence, 2715 S. 050 W., LaGrange

SERVICES MONDAY

Shirley J. Myers, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Mervin E. Troyer, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES TUESDAY

Helen J. Gerke, 11 a.m., Shepherd By The Lakes Lutheran Church, Syracuse

SERVICES SATURDAY, SEPT. 25

Denzil L. Miller, Sr., 11 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee

SERVICES SATURDAY, OCT. 2

Aloma M. Scott, 2:30 p.m., Dunlap United Methodist Church, Elkhart

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you