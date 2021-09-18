SERVICES TODAY
Robert E. Henke, 9:30 a.m., Sugar Grove Church, Goshen
Karen J. Bontrager, 10 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee
Michael E. Kettlebar, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Ekkehard G. Lichti, 11:30 a.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY
John D. Lehman, 9:30 a.m., Larry Lehman residence, 2715 S. 050 W., LaGrange
SERVICES MONDAY
Shirley J. Myers, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Mervin E. Troyer, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES TUESDAY
Helen J. Gerke, 11 a.m., Shepherd By The Lakes Lutheran Church, Syracuse
SERVICES SATURDAY, SEPT. 25
Denzil L. Miller, Sr., 11 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee
SERVICES SATURDAY, OCT. 2
Aloma M. Scott, 2:30 p.m., Dunlap United Methodist Church, Elkhart
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.