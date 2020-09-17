SERVICES TODAY

Harold R. Wakefield, 10 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY 

Edward L. Miller, 11 a.m., New Paris Church of the Brethren, New Paris

Wilma J. Markle, 11 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Middlebury

Doris A. Oakes, noon, Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart

Charity L. Johnson, 2 p.m., Blanche Lake Park, Grant, Michigan

SERVICES SUNDAY 

Waneta M. Miller, 1:30 p.m., graveside service, Shore Cemetery, Shipshewana; followed by 2 p.m. memorial service, Shore Church, Shipshewana

SERVICES SEPT. 26

Ann K. Watson Singer Gibson, 1 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you