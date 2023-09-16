FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Bart Lefever, 1 p.m., Chapel of the Sermon on the Mount, Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary, Elkhart

William Meyers, 2 p.m., Eastlund Funeral Home, Syracuse

Karen J. Stickel, 2 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY

Michael & Marilyn Zellinger, 1 p.m., Fidler Pond, Goshen

SERVICES MONDAY

Phyllis A. Hershberger, 10 a.m., Middlebury Community Church of the Nazarene, Middlebury

Mary L. Martin, 10 a.m., Living Word Community Church, Greencastle, PA

SERVICES TUESDAY

Ruth L. Leatherman, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, SEPT. 23

Douglas K. Graff, 1 p.m., VFW Post 2749, Kendallville

Gerald D. Hile, 2:30 p.m., Cicero Seventh-day Adventist Church, Cicero, IN

SERVICES SUNDAY, SEPT. 24

Carol Joan Petersen, 5 p.m., McCoy Memorial Baptist Church, Elkhart

SERVICES SATURDAY, SEPT. 30

John Jones, Jr., 10:30 a.m., First Baptist Church of Elkhart, Bristol

Eli Stoltzfus, 1 p.m., Koinonia Room at College Mennonite Church, Goshen

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you