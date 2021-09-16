SERVICES TODAY
Ida M. Christner, 11 a.m., Graveside at Shore Cemetery, Shipshewana
SERVICES FRIDAY
Byrd E. Frederickson, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Robert E. Henke, 9:30 a.m., Sugar Grove Church, Goshen
Karen J. Bontrager, 10 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee
Michael E. Kettlebar, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Ekkehard G. Lichti, 11:30 a.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES MONDAY
Shirley J. Myers, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY, OCT 2
Aloma M. Scott, 2:30 p.m., Dunlap United Methodist Church, Elkhart
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.