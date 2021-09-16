Funeral services

SERVICES TODAY

Ida M. Christner, 11 a.m., Graveside at Shore Cemetery, Shipshewana

SERVICES FRIDAY

Byrd E. Frederickson, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Robert E. Henke, 9:30 a.m., Sugar Grove Church, Goshen

Karen J. Bontrager, 10 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee

Michael E. Kettlebar, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Ekkehard G. Lichti, 11:30 a.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES MONDAY

Shirley J. Myers, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, OCT 2

Aloma M. Scott, 2:30 p.m., Dunlap United Methodist Church, Elkhart

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you