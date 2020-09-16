SERVICES THURSDAY

Esther Schwartz, 9:30 a.m., family residence at 8099 N. 800 West, Etna Green

Duaine Noble, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

Harold R. Wakefield, 10 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Doris A. Oakes, noon, Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart

Charity L. Johnson, 2 p.m., Blanche Lake Park, Grant, Mich.

SERVICES SUNDAY

Waneta M. Miller, 1:30 p.m., graveside service, Shore Cemetery, Shipshewana; followed by 2 p.m. memorial service, Shore Church, Shipshewana

SERVICES SATURDAY

Ann K. Watson Singer Gibson, 1 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

