SERVICES FRIDAY
Larry G. Haney, 10:30 a.m., Nappanee United Methodist Church, Nappanee
SERVICES SATURDAY
Bart Lefever, 1 p.m., Chapel of the Sermon on the Mount, Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary, Elkhart
SERVICES SUNDAY
Michael & Marilyn Zellinger, 1 p.m., Fidler Pond, Goshen
SERVICES MONDAY
Phyllis A. Hershberger, 10 a.m., Middlebury Community Church of the Nazarene, Middlebury
SERVICES SATURDAY, SEPT. 23
Douglas K. Graff, 1 p.m., VFW Post 2749, Kendallville
Gerald D. Hile, 2:30 p.m., Cicero Seventh-day Adventist Church, Cicero, IN
SERVICES SATURDAY, SEPT. 30
John Jones, Jr., 10:30 a.m., First Baptist Church of Elkhart, Bristol
Eli Stoltzfus, 1 p.m., Koinonia Room at College Mennonite Church, Goshen