FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES FRIDAY

Larry G. Haney, 10:30 a.m., Nappanee United Methodist Church, Nappanee

SERVICES SATURDAY

Bart Lefever, 1 p.m., Chapel of the Sermon on the Mount, Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary, Elkhart

SERVICES SUNDAY

Michael & Marilyn Zellinger, 1 p.m., Fidler Pond, Goshen

SERVICES MONDAY

Phyllis A. Hershberger, 10 a.m., Middlebury Community Church of the Nazarene, Middlebury

SERVICES SATURDAY, SEPT. 23

Douglas K. Graff, 1 p.m., VFW Post 2749, Kendallville

Gerald D. Hile, 2:30 p.m., Cicero Seventh-day Adventist Church, Cicero, IN

SERVICES SATURDAY, SEPT. 30

John Jones, Jr., 10:30 a.m., First Baptist Church of Elkhart, Bristol

Eli Stoltzfus, 1 p.m., Koinonia Room at College Mennonite Church, Goshen

