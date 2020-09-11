SERVICES TODAY
Wilma O. Bontrager, 9:30 a.m., Floyd Knepp residence, 1400 N. Ind. 5, Shipshewana
Samuel M. Miller, 9:30 a.m., Daniel Miller residence, 24379 C.R. 54, Nappanee
Arthur Dean, 10 a.m., Sugar Grove Church, Goshen
Linda Swank, 10 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
Rhonda S. Drummond, 1-4 p.m., Chiddister Pavillion at Fidler’s Pond, Goshen
Esther Weddle, 1-4 p.m., Life Center, Goshen
Mary S. Adams, 2 p.m., Union Grove Brethren In Christ Church, Nappanee
Mabel Hostetler, 2 p.m., graveside at Shore Cemetery, Shipshewana
Michael D. Martin, 3 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES MONDAY
Justin C. Stutsman, 11 a.m., West Goshen Church of the Brethren
Martha F. Otto, 12:30 p.m., Salem Mennonite Church Fellowship Hall, New Paris
SERVICES TUESDAY
Barbara Kay Smith, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Debra J. Clear, 12 p.m., graveside at Oakridge Cemetery, Goshen
SERVICES SEPT. 19
Doris A. Oakes, noon, Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart
SERVICES SEPT. 26
Ann K. Watson Singer Gibson, 1 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
