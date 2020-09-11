SERVICES TODAY

Wilma O. Bontrager, 9:30 a.m., Floyd Knepp residence, 1400 N. Ind. 5, Shipshewana

Samuel M. Miller, 9:30 a.m., Daniel Miller residence, 24379 C.R. 54, Nappanee

Arthur Dean, 10 a.m., Sugar Grove Church, Goshen

Linda Swank, 10 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

Rhonda S. Drummond, 1-4 p.m., Chiddister Pavillion at Fidler’s Pond, Goshen

Esther Weddle, 1-4 p.m., Life Center, Goshen

Mary S. Adams, 2 p.m., Union Grove Brethren In Christ Church, Nappanee

Mabel Hostetler, 2 p.m., graveside at Shore Cemetery, Shipshewana

Michael D. Martin, 3 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES MONDAY 

Justin C. Stutsman, 11 a.m., West Goshen Church of the Brethren

Martha F. Otto, 12:30 p.m., Salem Mennonite Church Fellowship Hall, New Paris

SERVICES TUESDAY 

Barbara Kay Smith, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Debra J. Clear, 12 p.m., graveside at Oakridge Cemetery, Goshen

SERVICES SEPT. 19

Doris A. Oakes, noon, Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart

SERVICES SEPT. 26

Ann K. Watson Singer Gibson, 1 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you