FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

D. Joan Kaufman-Grimm, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Chaney R. Bergdall, 11 a.m., Eighth Street Mennonite Church, Goshen

Charles E. Bontrager, 3:30 p.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen

Catherine E. Yoder, 7 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Bart Lefever, 1 p.m., Chapel of the Sermon on the Mount, Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary, Elkhart

SERVICES SUNDAY

Michael & Marilyn Zellinger, 1 p.m., Fidler Pond, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, SEPT. 23

Douglas K. Graff, 1 p.m., VFW Post 2749, Kendallville

SERVICES SATURDAY, SEPT. 30

John Jones, Jr., 10:30 a.m., First Baptist Church of Elkhart, Bristol

Eli Stoltzfus, 1 p.m., Koinonia Room at College Mennonite Church, Goshen

