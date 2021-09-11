SERVICES TODAY
Owen R. Troyer, 10 a.m., Brenneman Memorial Missionary Church, Goshen
Stephen B. McCann, 1 p.m., Maplecrest Country Club, Goshen
Mia G. Laxton, 1:30 p.m., People’s Bible Church, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY
Marie F. Zook, 2:30 p.m., Salem Mennonite Church, New Paris
Glen L. Anglemyer, 3 p.m., Graveside at Yellow Creek Cemetery, Goshen
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Kathryn E. Doty, 12 p.m., Mishler Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Milford
SERVICES SATURDAY, SEPT. 18
Karen J. Bontrager, 10 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee
