FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Owen R. Troyer, 10 a.m., Brenneman Memorial Missionary Church, Goshen

Stephen B. McCann, 1 p.m., Maplecrest Country Club, Goshen

Mia G. Laxton, 1:30 p.m., People’s Bible Church, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY

Marie F. Zook, 2:30 p.m., Salem Mennonite Church, New Paris

Glen L. Anglemyer, 3 p.m., Graveside at Yellow Creek Cemetery, Goshen

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Kathryn E. Doty, 12 p.m., Mishler Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Milford

SERVICES SATURDAY, SEPT. 18

Karen J. Bontrager, 10 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you