SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Wilma O. Bontrager, 69, of Shipshewana, died at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at her residence after a one-year battle with cancer. She was born Oct. 2, 1950, in Howe, to Ora E. and Anna N. (Troyer) Hochstetler. On Aug. 21, 1969, in LaGrange County, she married Glen D. Bo…