SERVICES FRIDAY 

Patricia J. “Pat” Middaugh, 10 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder, Nappanee

SERVICES SATURDAY 

Wilma O. Bontrager, 9:30 a.m., Floyd Knepp residence, 1400 N. Ind. 5, Shipshewana

Samuel M. Miller, 9:30 a.m., Daniel Miller residence, 24379 C.R. 54, Nappanee

Arthur Dean, 10 a.m., Sugar Grove Church, Goshen

Linda Swank, 10 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

Rhonda S. Drummond, 1-4 p.m., Chiddister Pavilion at Fidler’s Pond, Goshen

Esther Weddle, 1-4 p.m., Life Center, Goshen

Mary S. Adams, 2 p.m., Union Grove Brethren In Christ Church, Nappanee

Mabel Hostetler, 2 p.m., graveside at Shore Cemetery, Shipshewana

SERVICES MONDAY 

Justin C. Stutsman, 11 a.m., West Goshen Church of the Brethren

Martha F. Otto, 12:30 p.m., Salem Mennonite Church Fellowship Hall, New Paris

SERVICES SEPT. 19

Doris A. Oakes, noon, Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart

