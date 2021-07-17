SERVICES SUNDAY
Ray Eash, 4 p.m., Dairy Bar 2, Elkhart County 4H Fairgrounds, Goshen
SERVICES FRIDAY
Larry C. Gill, 4 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 25
Robert J. Morris, 10:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Goshen
Carol J. Clark-Kuzbay, 1 p.m., Palmer Funeral Home, Lakeville
SERVICES SUNDAY, JULY 25
Willard & Maxine Yoder, 2 p.m., Emma Church, Topeka
SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 31
Loyal A. Rogers, 1 p.m., Church of the Brethren, New Paris
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.