Funeral services

SERVICES SUNDAY

Ray Eash, 4 p.m., Dairy Bar 2, Elkhart County 4H Fairgrounds, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

Larry C. Gill, 4 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 25

Robert J. Morris, 10:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Goshen

Carol J. Clark-Kuzbay, 1 p.m., Palmer Funeral Home, Lakeville

SERVICES SUNDAY, JULY 25

Willard & Maxine Yoder, 2 p.m., Emma Church, Topeka

SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 31

Loyal A. Rogers, 1 p.m., Church of the Brethren, New Paris

