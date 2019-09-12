SERVICES FRIDAY
Katherine Eash, 9:30 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Leo P. Fawley, 11 a.m., Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, Elkhart
Kathleen Devine, 11 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAYRebecca “Becky” R. Eickhoff, 3 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Jon “Ron Stryker” Schuyler Michel, II, 11 a.m., Cross Roads Community Church, Goshen
Ervin M. Miller, 10 a.m., Sunnyside Mennonite Church, Elkhart
Margo D. Varner, 1 p.m., LaGrange First United Methodist Church, LaGrange
David A. McComas, 1:30 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAYLinda Crissman, 4 p.m., Randall & Roberts Funeral Center, Noblesville
SERVICES TUESDAYPatricia J. Rider, 10 a.m., graveside, Violett Cemetery, Goshen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.