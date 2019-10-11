SERVICES TODAY

David Jr. Schlaubach, 9 a.m., 8181 S. Cornwell Ave., Clare, Michigan

Marilyn K. Roth, 2 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

SERVICES SUNDAY

Ervin S. Bontrager, 9:30 a.m., Laverne Bontrager residence, 0700 S. SR 5, Shipshewana

SERVICES MONDAY Orpha D. Schrock, 9:30 a.m., Dennis Troyer residence, 5775 S. 1125 W., Millersburg

Doris Scheidel, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Russell D. Shriner, 10:30 a.m., Olive Mennonite Church, Elkhart

Nora E. Losey, 11 a.m., Eagle Funeral Home, Hudson, Michigan

SERVICES OCT. 26

Gregory B. Staines, 4 p.m., The Turf Bar, Milford

SERVICES OCT. 27

Penny T. Elizarraraz, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Goshen College Cabin, Goshen

SERVICES OCT. 29

Arlene M. Holdread, 11:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES NOV. 16

Ethel Y. Metzler, 3 p.m., Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you