SERVICES today
Verne H. Leininger, 10 a.m., Bethany Church of the Brethren, New Paris
Harry A. Rhodes, 1 p.m., Goshen Salvation Army
Kenneth D. Knisley, 7 p.m., Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse
SERVICES SATURDAY
Ann S. (Troyer) Yoder, 10 a.m., graveside, Grace Lawn Cemetery, Middlebury and 11 a.m., First Mennonite Church, Middlebury
Anna M. Moriarty, 9 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Goshen
Daniel King, Jr., 9:30 a.m., Ora Bontrager residence, 3185 W. 050 N., LaGrange
Wilma C. Yoder, 10 a.m., Siloam Fellowship, Goshen
SERVICES OCT. 26Gregory B. Staines, 4 p.m., The Turf Bar, Milford
SERVICES OCT. 27Penny T. Elizarraraz, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Goshen College Cabin, Goshen
SERVICES OCT. 29Arlene M. Holdread, 11:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
