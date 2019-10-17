SERVICES today

Verne H. Leininger, 10 a.m., Bethany Church of the Brethren, New Paris

Harry A. Rhodes, 1 p.m., Goshen Salvation Army

Kenneth D. Knisley, 7 p.m., Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse

SERVICES SATURDAY

Ann S. (Troyer) Yoder, 10 a.m., graveside, Grace Lawn Cemetery, Middlebury and 11 a.m., First Mennonite Church, Middlebury

Anna M. Moriarty, 9 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Goshen

Daniel King, Jr., 9:30 a.m., Ora Bontrager residence, 3185 W. 050 N., LaGrange

Wilma C. Yoder, 10 a.m., Siloam Fellowship, Goshen

SERVICES OCT. 26Gregory B. Staines, 4 p.m., The Turf Bar, Milford

SERVICES OCT. 27Penny T. Elizarraraz, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Goshen College Cabin, Goshen

SERVICES OCT. 29Arlene M. Holdread, 11:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

