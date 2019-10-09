SERVICES FRIDAY
Jack D. Walters, 11 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee
Robin Helton, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Sandra S. McCally, 3 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
David Jr. Schlaubach, 9 a.m., 8181 S. Cornwell Ave., Clare, Michigan
Marilyn K. Roth, 2 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
SERVICES Oct. 29
Arlene M. Holdread, 11:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
