GOSHEN [mdash] Anna Marie Moriarty, 74, died 4:38 p.m. Tuesday at The Maples at Waterford Crossing. She was born May 28, 1945, in Goshen, to Frank B. Moriarty and LaVon E. (Rohrer) Moriarty Troup. Arrangements are pending at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen.